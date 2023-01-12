We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Aperam (APEMY - Free Report) . APEMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.32. Over the past year, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.01 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.90.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is APEMY's P/B ratio of 0.77. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Over the past 12 months, APEMY's P/B has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.71.
Olympic Steel (ZEUS - Free Report) may be another strong Steel - Producers stock to add to your shortlist. ZEUS is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Additionally, Olympic Steel has a P/B ratio of 0.73 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.38. For ZEUS, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.02, as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.66 over the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aperam and Olympic Steel are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY and ZEUS feels like a great value stock at the moment.