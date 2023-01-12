Back to top

Alaska Air (ALK) to Recruit More Than 3,500 Employees This Year

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) seems to start the new year with new recruitment plans. With its consistent focus on fleet modernization and addition of new planes to its fleet, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) carrier is on the lookout for new joiners to manage its extension plans.

Alaska Air has announced plans to recruit more than 3,500 new employees this year in various positions. These roles include maintenance technicians, contact center agents, flight attendants, pilots, customer service agents, software engineers and many other related roles.

The majority of new jobs will be based at ALK’s hubs in Seattle and Portland, as well as locations around the West Coast. Also, work-from-home facilities and flexible working schedules will be available in some positions. Some of the roles even do not need prior airline experience. The new job openings will be available at careers.alaskaair.com throughout this year.

The anticipated number of hirings in each role includes 550 pilots, 1,000 flight attendants, 1,000 customer service agents, 100 ramp service agents, 240 contact center agents, 135 maintenance technicians and 500 in management.

Andy Schneider, senior vice president of people at Alaska Air, stated, "It's an exciting time to join our team, and we're eager to welcome more great people to Alaska. We offer a wide variety of positions, and we pride ourselves on nurturing talent and providing opportunities to learn new skills and move into new, challenging roles. Come join our winning team!."

Shares of Alaska Air have gained 25.5% over the past six months, outperforming the 13.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.

