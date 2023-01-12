We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $22.54, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.77% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.67% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.
Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 22.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.63.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.