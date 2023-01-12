We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $158.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 3.38% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Target as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.7 billion, down 0.95% from the prior-year quarter.
TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $108.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.14% and +2.29%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Target currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.86, which means Target is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 2.86 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.