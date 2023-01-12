We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GSK (GSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GSK (GSK - Free Report) closed at $34.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had lost 3.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GSK as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.22 billion, down 36.03% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, GSK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.63, so we one might conclude that GSK is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.