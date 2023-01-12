We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed at $148.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.9 billion, up 0.55% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.07.
It is also worth noting that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TMUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
