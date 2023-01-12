We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) closed at $16.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had gained 3.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.
CNH Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.29 billion, down 30.64% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower within the past month. CNH Industrial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, CNH Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.75, which means CNH Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
