We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) closed at $51.58, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $3.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3190.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.84 billion, up 39.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.74% lower. HF Sinclair is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, HF Sinclair is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.65.
Investors should also note that DINO has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.