Main Street Capital (MAIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $38.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $107.58 million, up 30.93% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% lower. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.