Union Pacific (UNP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) closed at $214.26, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the railroad had lost 2.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.31 billion, up 10.13% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower. Union Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.27, so we one might conclude that Union Pacific is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that UNP has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Rail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.