Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.40, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.
Microchip Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 29.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.15 billion, up 22.45% from the prior-year quarter.
MCHP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $8.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.85% and +22.12%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Microchip Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Microchip Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.71 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.78, so we one might conclude that Microchip Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that MCHP has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
