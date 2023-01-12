Should iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (
IJT Quick Quote IJT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $5.35 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.04%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 18.70% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Blk Csh Fnd Treasury Sl Agency (XTSLA) accounts for about 2.95% of total assets, followed by Ensign Group Inc (
ENSG Quick Quote ENSG - Free Report) and Ufp Industries Inc ( UFPI Quick Quote UFPI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 12.04% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IJT seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has gained about 3.85% so far this year and is down about -15.55% in the last one year (as of 01/12/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $100.74 and $133.46.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 31.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 382 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IJT is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (
IWO Quick Quote IWO - Free Report) and the Vanguard SmallCap Growth ETF ( VBK Quick Quote VBK - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $10.02 billion in assets, Vanguard SmallCap Growth ETF has $12.61 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBK charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (IJT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $5.35 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.04%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 18.70% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Blk Csh Fnd Treasury Sl Agency (XTSLA) accounts for about 2.95% of total assets, followed by Ensign Group Inc (ENSG - Free Report) and Ufp Industries Inc (UFPI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 12.04% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IJT seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has gained about 3.85% so far this year and is down about -15.55% in the last one year (as of 01/12/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $100.74 and $133.46.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 31.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 382 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IJT is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO - Free Report) and the Vanguard SmallCap Growth ETF (VBK - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $10.02 billion in assets, Vanguard SmallCap Growth ETF has $12.61 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBK charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.