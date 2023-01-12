Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (
PTF Quick Quote PTF - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/12/2006.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $207.81 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PTF seeks to match the performance of the DWA Technology Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.
The Dorsey Wright??Technology Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 84.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Telecom round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Intuit Inc (
INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) accounts for about 4.75% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor Corp ( LSCC Quick Quote LSCC - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 36.76% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 4.20% and is down about -22.86% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/12/2023), respectively. PTF has traded between $101.47 and $151 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 40.56% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 42 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PTF is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF ( VGT Quick Quote VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.71 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $40.93 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
