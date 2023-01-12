We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Soars 8.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
TG Therapeutics (TGTX - Free Report) shares soared 8.7% in the last trading session to close at $13.12. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 33.2% gain over the past four weeks.
TG Therapeutics recorded a strong price increase before its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings release with the latest Zacks Consensus Estimate showing significant upward revision for its quarterly earnings compared to the year-ago reported number. The company is expected to release its fourth quarter earnings on Mar 7, 2023.
This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +62.9%. Revenues are expected to be $0.04 million, down 98.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For TG Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TGTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
TG Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 2% lower at $0.98. Over the past month, SURF has returned 18.5%.
Surface Oncology, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.29. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +44.2%. Surface Oncology, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).