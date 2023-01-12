We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Altair Engineering (ALTR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Altair Engineering is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Altair Engineering is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTR's full-year earnings has moved 1800% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ALTR has gained about 8.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 16.9% on average. This means that Altair Engineering is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.7%.
The consensus estimate for Vinci SA's current year EPS has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Altair Engineering is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.8% this year, meaning that ALTR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Vinci SA falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.3%.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Altair Engineering and Vinci SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.