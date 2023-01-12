We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Wabash National (WNC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.08 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.07. Over the last 12 months, WNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.42 and as low as 5.85, with a median of 7.82.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WNC has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.
Finally, we should also recognize that WNC has a P/CF ratio of 13.42. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. WNC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 37.81. Over the past year, WNC's P/CF has been as high as 21.37 and as low as 8.03, with a median of 12.37.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Wabash National is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WNC feels like a great value stock at the moment.