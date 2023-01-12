We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Duck Creek (DCT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Duck Creek is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 655 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Duck Creek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCT's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DCT has gained about 58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -32.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Duck Creek is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is eGain (EGAN - Free Report) . The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, eGain's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Duck Creek belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 151 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 58.6% so far this year, so DCT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. eGain is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Duck Creek and eGain as they attempt to continue their solid performance.