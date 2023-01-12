Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Eventbrite (EB) Surges 13.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Eventbrite (EB - Free Report) shares soared 13.8% in the last trading session to close at $6.86. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in Eventbrite's share price can be attributed to strong adoption of its Boost marketing solution.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $70.81 million, up 18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Eventbrite, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Eventbrite is part of the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $108.05. ZS has returned -15.2% in the past month.

Zscaler's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.2% over the past month to $0.29. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +123.1%. Zscaler currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


