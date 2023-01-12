We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top ETF Stories Of 2022 & 2023 Outlook
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Elisabeth Kashner, Director of Global Fund Analytics at FactSet, about the biggest ETF stories of 2022 and 2023 outlook.
2022 was another great year for the fast-growing ETF industry. US ETFs attracted net inflows of almost $600 billion, the second highest on record, despite continued market turbulence.
Mutual funds, on the other hand, lost assets at a record pace, resulting in a $1.5 trillion gap in the flow of money from them into ETFs, per Bloomberg data.
About 430 new ETFs were introduced last year, slightly lower than record-breaking number of 477 in 2021. New launches included some very interesting strategies like single security ETFs.
Many actively managed ETFs beat their benchmarks in the challenging market conditions and gathered a lot of cash. These included the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI - Free Report) and the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF - Free Report) .
Fund managers are also converting some of their mutual funds into ETFs. About 40 mutual funds have been converted into ETFs since Guinness Atkinson started the trend in March 2021, followed by a big move by Dimensional Fund Advisors.
We also discuss fee compression trends, the role of alternative strategies in a portfolio, and the rise of anti-ESG ETFs.
Elisabeth’s favorite ETFs for 2023 include the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI - Free Report) . Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) are the top holdings in these funds.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.