Arista Networks (ANET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $117.18, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud networking company had lost 11.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arista Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 47.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 44.9% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Arista Networks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.19.
It is also worth noting that ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Components stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.