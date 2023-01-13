We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Datadog (DDOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $69.21, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 14.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Datadog is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $446.35 million, up 36.83% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.34% higher. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.71 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.39.
It is also worth noting that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.