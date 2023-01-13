We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $45.67, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 1.9% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Kroger will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.81 billion, up 5.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $148.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.23% and +7.51%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62.
Also, we should mention that KR has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.