Assertio (ASRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Assertio (ASRT - Free Report) closed at $4.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.37 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Assertio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.98, which means Assertio is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
