Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $7.01, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.03% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $505.95 million, up 16.88% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.49, so we one might conclude that Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.