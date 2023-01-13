We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $369.94, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.25, down 51.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.52 billion, down 16.77% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.08% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.63.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
