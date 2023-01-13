We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) closed at $266.28, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 6.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.67, down 13.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.65 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Murphy USA has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.14.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.