TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX - Free Report) closed at $13.20, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 43.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
TG Therapeutics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TG Therapeutics is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.04 million, down 98.28% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TG Therapeutics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.57% higher within the past month. TG Therapeutics is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
