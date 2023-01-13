We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Prospect Capital (PSEC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $226.22 million, up 28.99% from the year-ago period.
PSEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $898.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.69% and +26.33%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Prospect Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prospect Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.24, so we one might conclude that Prospect Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PSEC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.