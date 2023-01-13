We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) closed at $84.34, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.42% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Constellation Energy Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.09, so we one might conclude that Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.