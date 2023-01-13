We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.99, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $197.58 million, up 49.89% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.92, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.