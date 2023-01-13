We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP - Free Report) closed at $52.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the petroleum and oil storage and transportation company had gained 3.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Magellan Midstream Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, Magellan Midstream Partners is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $840.89 million, up 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.36% higher within the past month. Magellan Midstream Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Magellan Midstream Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.29.
It is also worth noting that MMP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.