We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sanmina (SANM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sanmina (SANM - Free Report) closed at $59.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 5.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sanmina as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.96%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanmina. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sanmina is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Sanmina is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.73, which means Sanmina is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that SANM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SANM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.