SAP (SAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SAP (SAP - Free Report) closed at $116.68, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the business software maker had gained 4.7% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SAP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.35 billion, down 8.52% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SAP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.4% higher. SAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SAP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.68.
It is also worth noting that SAP currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.