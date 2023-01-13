We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ExlService Holdings (EXLS - Free Report) closed at $174.20, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of outsourcing services had lost 2.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
ExlService Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ExlService Holdings to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $361.14 million, up 22.22% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ExlService Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. ExlService Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28.
Meanwhile, EXLS's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EXLS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EXLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.