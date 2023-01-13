We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.83, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.13 billion, up 1.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $54.04 billion, which would represent changes of -27.15% and +1.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.93.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.