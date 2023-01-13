We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of EnLink Midstream (ENLC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.47 in the previous session. EnLink Midstream has gained 7.2% since the start of the year compared to the 44.2% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 45.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 1, 2022, EnLink Midstream reported EPS of $0.18 versus consensus estimate of $0.11 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 29.4%.
For the current fiscal year, EnLink Midstream is expected to post earnings of $0.79 per share on $10.34 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.97 per share on $10.99 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 29.51% and 6.29%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
EnLink Midstream may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
EnLink Midstream has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 8.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.9X versus its peer group's average of 10.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, EnLink Midstream currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if EnLink Midstream fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though EnLink Midstream shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.