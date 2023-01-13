Back to top

Why You Should Hold CBIZ (CBZ) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ - Free Report) shares have returned 20.6% in the past six months against the 8.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 3.6% gain of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Factors Favoring CBIZ

The company is currently benefiting from strong organic revenue growth and contributions from recent acquisitions. Within CBIZ’s financial services group, top-line growth across all major service lines is driven by the company’s investments in systems, reporting, tools and training that have helped it to improve the pricing of services. Further, strong sales and high client retention rates are supporting the performance of the company’s Benefits and Insurance Group.

CBIZ’s current ratio at the end of third-quarter 2022 was pegged at 1.27, higher than the prior-year quarter’s current ratio of 1.21 and prior quarters 1.23. Increasing current ratio bodes well, as it indicates a company’s efficiency in meeting its short-term debt obligations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBZ’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.4, reflecting 13.7% year-over-year growth. Revenues are expected to grow 4.4% in 2023.

A Risk

CBIZ has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of third-quarter 2022 were $42 million. The long-term debt level was $269 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

CBIZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) .

DocuSign currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DOCU has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.7%.

DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

Booz Allen has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%. Presently, BAH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.


