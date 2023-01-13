We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Geo Group (GEO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Geo Group (GEO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Geo Group is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Geo Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEO's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that GEO has returned about 3.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 8.7%. This shows that Geo Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Gladstone Capital (GLAD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.8%.
Over the past three months, Gladstone Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Geo Group belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 100 individual stocks and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.8% so far this year, meaning that GEO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Gladstone Capital falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.9%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Geo Group and Gladstone Capital as they attempt to continue their solid performance.