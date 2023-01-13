We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is RENAULT (RNLSY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RENAULT (RNLSY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
RENAULT is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 123 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RENAULT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that RNLSY has returned about 23.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -51.5%. This means that RENAULT is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.3%.
Over the past three months, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, RENAULT is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 38.2% so far this year, so RNLSY is performing better in this area. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on RENAULT and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.