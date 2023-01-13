We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NEXA vs. SSRM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Mining - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) or SSR Mining (SSRM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Both Nexa Resources S.A. and SSR Mining have a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
NEXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.35, while SSRM has a forward P/E of 13.49. We also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SSRM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.50.
Another notable valuation metric for NEXA is its P/B ratio of 0.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SSRM has a P/B of 0.89.
These metrics, and several others, help NEXA earn a Value grade of A, while SSRM has been given a Value grade of C.
Both NEXA and SSRM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NEXA is the superior value option right now.