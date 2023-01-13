We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 17.
The company recently provided an upbeat view for the to-be-reported quarter. Both non-GAAP revenues and earnings are expected to be within or above the guidance provided on Sep 27, 2022.
Progress Software anticipates revenues of $158-$166 million. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.06 and $1.10 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $1.09 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 18.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.75% on average.
Progress Software Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Progress Software Corporation price-eps-surprise | Progress Software Corporation Quote
Progress Software has been benefiting from a strong portfolio, with a robust adoption rate for its Chef, OpenEdge, DataDirect and Sitefinity solutions. In the fiscal third quarter, the net dollar retention rate was 101.4%.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Progress Software has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
