American Airlines (AAL) Stock Surges 9.71% on Rosy Q4 View

Shares of American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) gained 9.71% on Jan 12, closing the trading session at $16.83. The uptick was owing to the bullish guidance issued by the management for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. Detailed results will be out on Jan 26, 2023.

American Airlines now anticipates fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share in the $1.12-$1.17 range (prior view: $0.50-$0.70). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at 60 cents per share.

Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated in the range of 10.25%-10.5% (prior view: 5.5-7.5%). Revenues are now expected to register 16-17% growth (prior view: 11-13% growth rate).

Average fuel cost per gallon in fourth-quarter 2022 is expected in the $3.47-$3.52 band (prior view: $3.51-$3.56 band). Fuel gallon consumption is expected to be $979 million (prior view: $990 million).

Fourth quarter total revenue per available seat mile is expected to be up almost 24% versus the fourth quarterof 2019 (prior view: up 18-20%). Consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (CASM: excluding fuel and special items) are expected to be up almost 10% (prior view: up 8-10%).

American Airlines expects system capacity for the December quarter to decline 6.1% (prior view: down 5-7%) from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019.

Driven by the buoyant air-travel demand, shares of American Airlines have gained 18.1% over the past six months, outperforming 17.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

