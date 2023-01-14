We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $51.65, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 33.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 228.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.26 billion, up 49.6% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.73% higher. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, United Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.