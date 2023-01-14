We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) closed at $51.23, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 11.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $4.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 701.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $482.4 million, up 226.16% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.7% higher within the past month. Scorpio Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Scorpio Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.24, which means Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
