We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.70, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.98% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.74.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.