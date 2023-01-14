We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $242.23, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.7% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.69, up 661.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.6 billion, up 191.03% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower. Albemarle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Albemarle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.04.
We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.