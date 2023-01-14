We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) closed at $145.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the reinsurance company had gained 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Reinsurance Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, Reinsurance Group is projected to report earnings of $3.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 735.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.3 billion, up 0.72% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Reinsurance Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% higher. Reinsurance Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Reinsurance Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.87.
The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.