Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT - Free Report) closed at $16.59, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 6.65% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
Liberty Oilfield Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 336.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 74.68% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Liberty Oilfield Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.86, so we one might conclude that Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.