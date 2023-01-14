We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $46.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 3.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 11.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.37 billion, up 13.68% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.13% lower within the past month. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.09.
Investors should also note that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.