Veritiv (VRTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) closed at $125.99, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had lost 3.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veritiv as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.44, up 48.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veritiv. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.02% higher within the past month. Veritiv is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Veritiv has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.46.

Also, we should mention that VRTV has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

